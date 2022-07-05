Texas Native Places First In Bid To Compete For 'America's Strongest Man'

Austin Andrade works for the Bexar County Appraiser's Office by day, and hits the gym to lift weights at night to prepare for one of the strongman competitions.

KSAT reported that the 6 foot 2, 400-pound athlete lifts weights at Heavy Metal Fitness with his training partner.

Andrade said, "Being the big kid, you know, that’s the one thing I gravitated towards in high school -- the weight room. And that’s one place I was comfortable in."

He explained that he felt lost after leaving school and began gaining weight. He said, "I played sports, and I always had the weight room part of my life. I started getting a little chubby, and my wife’s like, 'Hey, you know, get back to the gym.'"