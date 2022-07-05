These 3 Texas Cities Are Considered The Sweatiest In America

Got B.O.? It's probably because you live in a sweat zone!

My Dating Adviser compiled a list of the sweatiest cities in the United States. Here's how they did it:

In order to determine the sweatiest cities in the nation, MyDatingAdviser.com compared 200 of the largest metro areas across three key dimensions: 1) Weather, 2) Sweat Factors and 3) Cooling Off. We evaluated each of those dimensions using 12 relevant metrics of perspiration friendliness. These are listed below with their corresponding weights. ... We determined each location’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample. In determining our sample, we considered the largest metro areas in the USA.

The sweatiest city in the U.S. is Orlando, Florida, according to My Dating Adviser's data. Three Texas cities made the list.

Here's a look at the three cities in the Lone Star State that made the cut:

At No. 2 is Corpus Christi where the average summer temperature is 86º and a relative humidity of 76%. Houston comes in at No. 6 with an average summer temperature of 85º and a relative humidity of 74%. Laredo is ranked No. 9 with an average summer temperature of 89.5º and a relative humidity of 52%.

Here's a look at the top 10 sweatiest cities in the U.S.:

Orlando, Florida Corpus Christi, Texas Baton Rouge, Louisiana New Orleans, Louisiana Tallahassee, Florida Houston, Texas Montgomery, Alabama Cape Coral, Florida Laredo, Texas Jacksonville, Florida

To read the full report, click here.