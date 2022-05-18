Cool Map Renames Texas Cities Based On 'Most Wikipedia'ed' Resident

Would you move to Shaquille O'Neal, Texas? A super cool map is making that dream a slight possibility with its technology that renamed cities in every state based on the "most Wikipedia'ed" resident.

The Pudding's "A People Map of the US" defined a resident as anyone born in, lived in or connected to a place, according to its website. They used data from 2015-2019 from the thousands of "People from X city" pages on Wikipedia. Every city's top person was determined using median page views. A person can also appear twice because "there is both no way to determine which is more accurate and people can be 'from' multiple places."

In Texas, the capital was renamed to Matthew McConaughey, Grand Prairie was renamed to Selena Gomez and San Antonio was changed to Shaquille O'Neal. Other celebrities, political figures and pop culture icons included in the Lone Star State's "renaming" were George W. Bush, Jessica Simpson, Selena Quintanilla and George Strait.

Here's a look at the renamed Texas cities, according to the map:

Selena, Corpus Christi

Shaquille O'Neal, San Antonio

Travis Scott, Missouri City

George W. Bush, Crawford

Selena Gomez, Grand Prairie

Georgia O'Keeffe, Amarillo

George W. Bush, Midland

Dwight D. Eisenhower, Denison

Matthew McConaughey, Longview

Matthew McConaughey, Austin

George Strait, Pearsall

Jessica Simpson, Abilene

Deion Sanders, Prosper

Jessica Alba, Del Rio

Buddy Holly, Lubbock

Chuck Norris, Navasota

You can take a look at the map here. Don't forget to zoom in!!