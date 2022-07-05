This Is The Best Comedy Club In Minnesota

Everyone needs a good laugh every once in a while. In fact, it's good for your health. While it can not cure all ailments, the Mayo Clinic notes that laughing can stimulate your organs, activate and relieve your stress response and soothe tension — which is probably why some say laughter is the best medicine. If you're looking for a laugh, we're here to help.

ClickitTicket compiled a list of the 50 best comedy clubs in America, and Acme Comedy Company in Minneapolis made the cut. Here's what the club's website has to say:

Regarded as one of the best comedy clubs in the country, Acme Comedy Company and Sticks Restaurant, is responsible for bringing premium national touring comedians of all different styles to the Twin Cities since 1991. Nestled in the basement of the Warehouse District's Historic Itasca Building, Acme's low ceilings, intelligent audiences, friendly staff and intimate club set-up is the perfect venue for standup comedy. A favorite among comedians, Acme considers standup as an art form, and reflects that view in everything they do.

Acme Comedy Company is located at 708 North 1st Street. For more information on who's coming to the club and how to purchase tickets, head here.