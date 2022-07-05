This Is The Best Comedy Club In Wisconsin

Everyone needs a good laugh every once in a while. In fact, it's good for your health. While it can not cure all ailments, the Mayo Clinic notes that laughing can stimulate your organs, activate and relieve your stress response and soothe tension — which is probably why some say laughter is the best medicine. If you're looking for a laugh, we're here to help.

CSz Milwaukee is just what the doctor ordered. It ranked no. 1 in both traveler ranking and favorites on TripAdvisor. The club hosts ComedySportz Matches on Fridays and Saturdays. Here's what they had to say about it:

ComedySportz is an all ages improv comedy show based on suggestions made by you, the audience! You’ll see one Referee and two teams of players competing against each other in improv games, with the occasional willing volunteer joining us up on the field to help the hilarity ensue! We have food, drinks, and 5 regularly scheduled shows every weekend!

CSz Milwaukee is located at 420 South 1st Street. Tickets for ComedySportz range from $10 to $12 per person. There is no age restriction, so it can truly be fun for the whole family. For more information, head to the club's website here.