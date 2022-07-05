This Is The Best Fishing Spot In Louisiana

Sunny summer days are the perfect backdrop for a fishing trip, whether you are looking for a solitary expedition or want to spend some quality time with loved ones sitting lakeside with a fishing pole in one hand and a cold drink in the other.

Cheapism searched the country to find the best fishing spot in each state, including this place in Louisiana perfect for casting out a line and reeling in a catch. According to the site:

"From interior lakes and ponds to brackish channels and open ocean, America has a vast network of fishing spots along both coasts and ever state in between. No matter where you live, hungry fish are nearby."

So what is the best spot for fishing in Louisiana?

Venice

Located in Plaquemines Parish, near the southeastern tip of Louisiana, Venice is an unincorporated town of around 162 residents but its small population hasn't kept it from being recognized as the best fishing destination in the state.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"The saltwater-fishing mecca of Venice has made it onto several prominent best-of lists and continues to be the go-to location for anglers around the state. Brackish and freshwater options are also available in the channels nearby. Dozens of charter boat captains serve the town and the countless outdoorsmen and women who make the pilgrimage to Venice year after year."

Check here to see the full list of the best fishing spots around the country.