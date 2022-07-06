Bobby Shmurda Shares Intimate Details About His Wild Experiences In Prison

"I don’t know if it’s the riots or the sex on the visits," Shmurda said in response to a question about his craziest moments. "I got oral sex, didn’t get sex sex. I’m too big to be doing all that other s**t, ya understand?"



"Some of them wouldn’t care, they’d be like [shrugs]," he continued. "Some would be like [in deep voice], 'Ackquille Pollard! Chill, hold it down, son! What the f**k you doing?! This girl right here, both of y’all get the f**k out!'"



Throughout their conversation, Bobby Shmurda rehashed on other interesting moments during his time in prison. He said that he kept up with his dance moves and even inspired other inmates to dance with him. Shmurda would play all sorts of genres of music to keep them moving except country and rock. He also spoke about spending time in a psyche ward when he was a teenager. When asked which was worse between the psyche ward and jail, Shmurda said that the mental institution was worse because in "jail, you smoke weed, get head on visits and s**t, you good."



The interview came shortly after Bobby Shmurda announced his new single "Hoochie Daddy." Check out the preview below before the song drops on July 15.