Bobby Shmurda Wants All States To Pass 'Rap Lyrics On Trial' Bill

"I'm grateful for it," Bobby told TMZ. "I feel like it needs to happen all around the country, especially with what's going on in Atlanta right now."



Shmurda knows how it feels to have lyrics used against him in court. He was released from jail not long ago after he was arrested in 2014 after he was accused of being involved in a huge drug ring in New York City along with Rowdy Rebel and other GS9 members. After serving nearly two years behind bars, he plead guilty to weapons possession in 2016 and served five more years in prison before he was released in February 2021. At the time of his arrest, police tried to use lyrics from his smash hit "Hot N***a" as evidence of his crimes.



The rapper, who recently dropped his new song "They Don't Know", said the bill should also pass in Georgia due to the current situation involving Young Thug, Gunna and their YSL brethren. The Fulton County District Attorney's Office have boasted their plan to use lyrics from Thugger and Gunna's music against them in their ongoing RICO case, which contains various charges.



"I feel like it needs to happen because I feel like rap is targeted the most and rap is expression," Shmurda said. If you look at movies and everything's expression so rap is just expression. So I feel sometimes it should not be said in court or anything."



