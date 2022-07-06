Browns Trade QB Baker Mayfield

The Cleveland Browns have traded quarterback and former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero initially reported on Wednesday (July 6)

"A new QB in Carolina: The #Panthers are acquiring former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield from the #Browns for a 2024 conditional 5th-round draft pick, sources tell me and @TomPelissero," Rapoport tweeted. "Deal is pending a physical. All parties split the financials to make it happen."

The Panthers confirmed the deal on their verified Twitter account shortly after NFL Network's report.

The Browns will owe Mayfield "$10.5 million this season, which means they trimmed over $8 million in cash and salary-cap space," while the Panthers will pay him $5 million, as part of an agreement by the quarterback to trim $3.5 million off his base salary, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.