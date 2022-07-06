Coldplay Teams Up With Puppet Band For New Single 'Biutyful'

Coldplay and puppets – what more could you ask for?

On Wednesday (July 6), Coldplay dropped the music video for "Biutyful," their latest single from 2021's Music of the Spheres, and it features some pretty interesting characters. Coldplay tapped puppet band The Weirdos to star in the video that follows along on their adventures, per Billboard. The band's alien lead singer, Angel Moon, even duets Coldplay frontman Chris Martin as she sings the first verse, wishing, "I hope that you get everything you want in this biutyful life."

In the video, the puppets try to navigate through life as they avoid "humans only" spaces and deal with the disrespect that comes from being a puppet in the human world. Eventually, they begin to see the signs painted over with the message, "R U Weird?" and make their way to a place where everyone is accepting of each other. Thus, The Weirdos are born as Angel Moon is joined by Sparkman, Donk and The Wizard.

Check out the video below.