Former Bucs Teammate On Gronk's Retirement: 'You Never Know'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star wide receiver Mike Evans is still hopeful that he'll share the field with Rob Gronkowski again in 2022, though he does feel like the legendary tight end's retirement decision may be for good.

During an interview with KPRC sports anchor Ari Alexander, Evans addressed the possibility of Gronkowski returning, despite having recently announcing his retirement for a second time and the possibility following a similar route to quarterback Tom Brady, who returned then unretired earlier this year.

“I hope he comes back. With Tom and Gronk, you never know,” Evans said. “I wouldn’t be mad if he came back. I’d actually be really excited if he came back, but I feel like he’s done. He plays the tight end position and he plays it max effort. Gives it his all, practices really hard, takes a lot of shots, blocks, runs after the catch. He takes a pretty big beating, I’ve seen his body after some of them games and I understand why.”