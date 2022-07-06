Here Are Texas' Coldest And Warmest Cities

The United States has tons of travel destinations. Some of them are known for their year-round warm temperatures, while others get visitors because they are notoriously chilly.

Cheapism compiled a list of the warmest and coldest cities in each state. The website states, "...the U.S. is a big place, and there's a lot of variation in temperatures even between cities in the same state."

According to the website, the warmest city in Texas is McAllen. The website explains:

"The warmest city in Texas is unsurprisingly on the southern border with Mexico. McAllen's average annual high is a steamy 86 degrees."

On the other end of that spectrum, the coldest city in Texas is Amarillo. Cheapism explains that Amarillo's average annual low temperature is only 44 degrees.

Click here to check out the full list of each state's warmest and coldest cities.