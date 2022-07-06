Here Are Arizona's Coldest And Warmest Cities

The United States has tons of travel destinations. Some of them are known for their year-round warm temperatures, while others get visitors because they are notoriously chilly.

Cheapism compiled a list of the warmest and coldest cities in each state. The website states, "...the U.S. is a big place, and there's a lot of variation in temperatures even between cities in the same state."

According to the website, the warmest city in Arizona is Yuma. The website explains:

"All of Arizona's hottest average temps come in the very western part of the state. Yuma, Parker, and Bullhead City all have an average annual high temp of 89 degrees, but that's nothing compared to the record high in Arizona of 128 degrees, which was recorded in Lake Havasu City in 1994."

On the other end of that spectrum, the coldest city in Arizona is Flagstaff. Cheapism explains that Flagstaff's average low temperature is a "chilly 32 degrees."

