Kanye West Says He Gets Seven-Figure Paychecks From His Performances

Ye's point of clarification comes a few months after Ye made the decision to pull out of his headlining performance at Coachella. Shortly before the two-weekend festival began, TMZ reported that the Chicago rapper had lost out on $8 million after he bailed. Ye apparently liked the rate he negotiated so much that he probably won't take anything less for future performances.



In 2020, Forbes finally dubbed Ye as a billionaire after leaving him out of their annual billionaires list. Although he previously claimed to be worth $3 billion, the outlet concluded that he was worth $1.3 billion at the time. It's more than likely that he'll worth a lot more in the future given the success of his Yeezy brand, and his hefty price tag to perform.



Kanye West may have cancelled his Coachella set but he's still expected to headline the first night of Rolling Loud in Miami later this month. So far, there's no confirmation of how much he received to perform at the biggest Hip-Hop festival in the land.