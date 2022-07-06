Kanye West Says He Gets Seven-Figure Paychecks From His Performances
By Tony M. Centeno
July 6, 2022
Kanye West is known for delivering iconic performances on grand-scale stages at festivals, award shows and more. Now that he's worth well over $1.8 billion according to Forbes, the Grammy award-winning rapper and producer recently said he makes up to seven-figures for every performance he does.
On Tuesday, July 5, Ye reportedly corrected a post made by RapThoughtsDaily on Instagram, who claimed that the rapper made $1 million per show. Ye apparently slid into the blog's DM and gave a more exact number of how much he makes just to perform.
“Please change this. My performance fee is $8 million,” he said.
Kanye West responds to a Hip-Hop Instagram account about his performance fee:— yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) July 5, 2022
"Please change this my performance fee is 8 million" pic.twitter.com/4TVCCJjDWq
Ye's point of clarification comes a few months after Ye made the decision to pull out of his headlining performance at Coachella. Shortly before the two-weekend festival began, TMZ reported that the Chicago rapper had lost out on $8 million after he bailed. Ye apparently liked the rate he negotiated so much that he probably won't take anything less for future performances.
In 2020, Forbes finally dubbed Ye as a billionaire after leaving him out of their annual billionaires list. Although he previously claimed to be worth $3 billion, the outlet concluded that he was worth $1.3 billion at the time. It's more than likely that he'll worth a lot more in the future given the success of his Yeezy brand, and his hefty price tag to perform.
Kanye West may have cancelled his Coachella set but he's still expected to headline the first night of Rolling Loud in Miami later this month. So far, there's no confirmation of how much he received to perform at the biggest Hip-Hop festival in the land.