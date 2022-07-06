WATCH: 'Mysterious' Georgia Monument Explodes
By Logan DeLoye
July 6, 2022
A mysterious monument was built in Elberton County in 1980 and to this day, no one knows exactly what to call it or exactly who funded the project in the first place. According to WSB-TV, the monument that locals refer to as "American Stonehenge" and "Georgia Guide-stones" was partially destroyed overnight. Police, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, are actively searching for the suspect(s) responsible for detonating the explosives that blew up a portion of the monument.
Photos were shared by local reporters that detail sections of the monument sitting in rubble. Authorities are trying to figure out the type of explosive that the suspects might have used to destroy the monument. Local roads surrounding the monument have been closed to allow police to investigate.
Georgia Guidestones destroyed in explosion
JUST IN: NewsChopper 2 flew over the Georgia Guidestones after someone set off an explosive device early this morning, destroying part of the structure
The monument extends a whopping 19-feet in the air and is made entirely of granite. It features slabs of rock that sit on top of each other to seemingly resemble an American version of England's Stonehenge. There are sayings written in the slabs that detail talk of nature, harmony, and population control in eight different languages. WSB-TV mentioned that the whole thing was designed to be astronomically aligned.
Police continue to search for the individuals responsible for the incident.