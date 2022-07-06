WATCH: 'Mysterious' Georgia Monument Explodes

A mysterious monument was built in Elberton County in 1980 and to this day, no one knows exactly what to call it or exactly who funded the project in the first place. According to WSB-TV, the monument that locals refer to as "American Stonehenge" and "Georgia Guide-stones" was partially destroyed overnight. Police, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, are actively searching for the suspect(s) responsible for detonating the explosives that blew up a portion of the monument.

Photos were shared by local reporters that detail sections of the monument sitting in rubble. Authorities are trying to figure out the type of explosive that the suspects might have used to destroy the monument. Local roads surrounding the monument have been closed to allow police to investigate.