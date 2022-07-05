Onions Recalled Throughout Georgia For Lysteria

Onions are currently being recalled throughout Georgia due to a suspected bacteria contamination. According to WSB-TV, a single pack line of Vidalia onions sold by A&M Farms in Lyons is said to have been contaminated with listeria. Vidalia onions purchased at Publix stores from June 22 to June 24 are likely to have been contaminated. WSB-TV mentioned that the onions were sold in Clarke, Walton, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Oconee, Barrow, DeKalb and Forsyth counties.

“The health and safety of consumers are our top priorities here at A&M Farms. We are glad that most of the implicated product never reached stores, but we are focused intently on alerting consumers in those areas that did receive the onions,” A&M Farms co-owner, Aries Haygood, told WSB-TV. “We stopped packing on the implicated line, and I am personally overseeing a full cleaning and sanitation of the equipment and an internal review of our processes.”

Onions that are most likely contaminated are contained in the package with the label "PLU 4159". The package also has a Little Bear sticker on the side. No illnesses have been reported as a result of the contamination, but the FDA still recommends throwing the onions away or returning them for a refund.