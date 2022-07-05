Onions Recalled Throughout Georgia For Lysteria

By Logan DeLoye

July 5, 2022

yellow onions for sale at the South Station produce market in Boston, Massachusetts
Photo: Getty Images

Onions are currently being recalled throughout Georgia due to a suspected bacteria contamination. According to WSB-TV, a single pack line of Vidalia onions sold by A&M Farms in Lyons is said to have been contaminated with listeria. Vidalia onions purchased at Publix stores from June 22 to June 24 are likely to have been contaminated. WSB-TV mentioned that the onions were sold in Clarke, Walton, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Oconee, Barrow, DeKalb and Forsyth counties.

“The health and safety of consumers are our top priorities here at A&M Farms. We are glad that most of the implicated product never reached stores, but we are focused intently on alerting consumers in those areas that did receive the onions,” A&M Farms co-owner, Aries Haygood, told WSB-TV. “We stopped packing on the implicated line, and I am personally overseeing a full cleaning and sanitation of the equipment and an internal review of our processes.”

Onions that are most likely contaminated are contained in the package with the label "PLU 4159". The package also has a Little Bear sticker on the side. No illnesses have been reported as a result of the contamination, but the FDA still recommends throwing the onions away or returning them for a refund.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.