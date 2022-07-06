Panthers' Robbie Anderson Addresses Old Post About Teammate Baker Mayfield

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson denied having any issue with newly acquired quarterback Baker Mayfield, despite a past Instagram comment reacting to rumors of the team's interest months prior to its trade with the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday (July 6).

"I don't have an issue with Baker stop tryna paint that narrative," Anderson tweeted, along with a video of himself speaking to reporters about the trade, clarifying that he was just trying to show support for quarterback Sam Darnold.

In April, Anderson commented "Nooooo" on a post shared by the Instagram account @panthers.way acknowledging NFL Network's Ian Rapoport's report that the Panthers were the most likely destination for Mayfield.

The wide receiver later posted "Facts" in response to a separate post from the account @panthersnat1on, which included the caption "Robby Anderson does not want Baker Mayfield to come to Carolina," in reference to his previous comment.

"I said what I said, you know? That was just [me] thinking out loud, my thoughts," Anderson said in the clip on Wednesday. "... [I was] just trying to be a good teammate to my quarterback [Sam Darnold]. That's it. Just trying to defend the guy who is my quarterback, in a sense, you know what I'm saying."