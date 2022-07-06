Arizona Pro Skater Featured On 100,000 Soda Bottles
By Ginny Reese
July 6, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
Phoenix native and pro skater Chad Hornish is attracting thousands nationwide with viral videos of his impressive skating skills.
ABC 15 reported that the videos even caught the eye of Jones Soda Co. The soda company reached out to Hornish with the opportunity to be featured on over 100,000 soda bottles across the country.
Hornish posts videos of his skating skills on social media. "Going forward and backward and grinding. It's slow motion at the end. I think that's the one that really caught their eye because that's the one that's on the bottle," Hornish said." Check out his incredible video below:
Hornish posted about the opportunity on Instagram, writing:
"You ever go to the store and buy a soda with yourself on it?? I did for my first time this weekend. It was a surreal experience to say the least. Thank you @jonessodaco for the opportunity and thank you everyone who has gone out and bought some for yourself!"