Arizona Pro Skater Featured On 100,000 Soda Bottles

Phoenix native and pro skater Chad Hornish is attracting thousands nationwide with viral videos of his impressive skating skills.

ABC 15 reported that the videos even caught the eye of Jones Soda Co. The soda company reached out to Hornish with the opportunity to be featured on over 100,000 soda bottles across the country.

Hornish posts videos of his skating skills on social media. "Going forward and backward and grinding. It's slow motion at the end. I think that's the one that really caught their eye because that's the one that's on the bottle," Hornish said." Check out his incredible video below: