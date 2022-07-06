Raleigh Ties 23-Year Record Amid Blazing Heat Wave

Cities across the country have been experiencing record-high temperatures, particularly in cities around the South. On Wednesday (July 6), Raleigh tied a record-high temperature set back in 1999 as the region tries to beat the triple digit heat.

According to WRAL meteorologist Kat Campbell, Raleigh-Durham International Airport registered a temperature on Wednesday of 102 degrees as well as a heat index, or what it feels like outside, of 115 degrees.

"This tied the record high temperature for today set back in 1999 and makes today the hottest day in the Triangle since July 23, 2017," Campbell said.

In addition to the blazing heat, central North Carolina is expected to go through rounds of high winds and thunderstorms over the course of the week, in part because of the hot atmosphere.

"So for the next three days during the afternoon and evening hours, we'll see thunderstorms pop up, and damaging winds will be possible," said Campbell.

The region is under a Level 2 risk of severe weather Wednesday and Thursday, downgrading to a Level 1 risk for Friday. On Wednesday, storms are expected to move into the area between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m., quickly moving east and out of the state by 10 p.m., the news outlet reports. Eastern parts of the state could receive up to 4 inches of rain over the next seven days while the Triangle could see up to 2 inches.