Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The Best Spots For Fried Chicken

Whether you prefer your fried chicken perfectly-spiced and crunchy, on top of syrupy waffles or covered in a special hot sauce and served with white bread, there is no shortage of incredible restaurants waiting to serve up the savory, crispy dish.

Eater searched the country to find some of the best fried chicken around, from the obvious choices in the South to some surprising finds in the North and West Coast. One restaurant in Tennessee even made the cut. According to the site:

"You can find good fried chicken anywhere in America. The essential ingredients — chicken, oil, some sort of breading — are ubiquitous. Hungry customers are everywhere, too, especially given that chicken and deep-fried anything are among the planet's most reliable crowd pleasers."

So which restaurant in Tennessee is considered one of the best spots in the country for fried chicken?

Prince's Hot Chicken

It's all in the name! Located in Nashville, this longtime community staple has been treating hungry residents and visitors alike to some of the tastiest fried chicken around and is even known as the place that created the phenomenon that is Nashville Hot Chicken. Prince's has multiple locations around Nashville. Find your nearest restaurant at the website here.

Here's what Eater had to say:

"Before Music City became known as the hot chicken capital of the world, Prince's was quietly serving its exceptionally spicy chicken to generations of Nashvillians with a penchant for punishment. Founder Thornton Prince was behind the legendary Depression-era dish that's almost stunning in its simplicity: a piece of fried chicken amply slathered in a paste of cayenne, sitting atop a slice of white bread with a pickle (both intended to offset the heat)."

Check here to see the full list of some of the best fried chicken restaurants in the country.