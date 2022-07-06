This Is The Best Place To Fish In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

July 6, 2022

Pack up your tackle box because it's time to go fishing! If you enjoy going out to catch a few fish at a nearby lake, look no further than the best lake to fish at in the whole state. Regardless of if you fish for sport or leisure, there are many spots around this lake that are perfect for reeling in various sized catches.

According to a list compiled by Cheapism, the best place to fish in all of Ohio is Lake Erie. This spot is particularly popular because it is available for those who prefer to fish year round. It is also convenient because the lake spans throughout the northern part of the state and there are a multitude of access points to the water.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best place to fish in the entire state:

"Lake Erie should be on bucket lists not just for Ohio-based fishing enthusiasts, but for any angler who can make the trip. Ice fishing is available in the winter, when walleye, smallmouth bass, white bass, steelhead trout, and yellow perch are plentiful from countless access points across dozens of towns and cities."

For more information regarding the best place to fish in each state visit HERE.

