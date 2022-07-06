Ohio 'Country Concert' Tickets Sell Out For First Time In History

On a normal day, the proud farm town of Ft. Loramie, Ohio, houses just over 1,500 residents. But for three days out of the year, Hickory Hill Lakes gathers a crowd of nearly 80,000 people who all have one thing in common: Country music.

What started as a local attraction in 1981, is now one of the biggest country music events of the Summer. According to WHIO-TV, for the first time in 41 years, Country Concert is entirely sold out.

This year the popular family-owned festival is being held from July 7 to July 9. Country music fans come from all around the world to see legendary superstars take the stage during the three day festival. The grounds feature multiple stages, vendors, and a campground adjacent to the main stage where concert goers can camp during the festival. The event kicks off with a camper party held annually every Wednesday before the main concerts begin.