Ohio 'Country Concert' Tickets Sell Out For First Time In History
By Logan DeLoye
July 6, 2022
On a normal day, the proud farm town of Ft. Loramie, Ohio, houses just over 1,500 residents. But for three days out of the year, Hickory Hill Lakes gathers a crowd of nearly 80,000 people who all have one thing in common: Country music.
What started as a local attraction in 1981, is now one of the biggest country music events of the Summer. According to WHIO-TV, for the first time in 41 years, Country Concert is entirely sold out.
This year the popular family-owned festival is being held from July 7 to July 9. Country music fans come from all around the world to see legendary superstars take the stage during the three day festival. The grounds feature multiple stages, vendors, and a campground adjacent to the main stage where concert goers can camp during the festival. The event kicks off with a camper party held annually every Wednesday before the main concerts begin.
2022's star-studded line-up will feature Carrie Underwood, Brooks & Dunn, Old Dominion, Morgan Wallen, Cody Johnson, Hardy, and more!
The official Facebook page of Country Concert announced the news to fans:
"Thanks to our wonderful FAN support, entrance tickets are SOLD OUT and will not be available at the gate for any day! Seat upgrades may be available at the event if you already have an entrance wristband. Camping wristbands will be available at the gate. Some Vera camping may be available at the gate while supplies last, if you already have an entrance ticket," the post detailed.
