Woman 'Deliberately' Hits Michigan Landscaper With Car Over Quote Dispute

By Taylor Linzinmeir

July 6, 2022

Lawn Mower and Spring Mowing
Photo: Getty Images

A Southfield landscaper has been hospitalized after being hit by a car and pinned against a home Tuesday (July 5), according to Click On Detroit.

Three workers from Jasman Landscaping were weed whacking at a home on Hilton Street near 10 Mile Road in Southfield when a Volvo began speeding toward them. After apparently calling the landscapers racist, the woman driving struck a 32-year-old man with her vehicle and pinned him against the brick wall of a nearby home. “She chased him down with a car, went up the driveway, ran after him with the car, and pinned him against the house and a car,” an anonymous woman said.

However, she didn't stop there. “She crawled out (of the car) and started pulling his hair, and then the cops came and dragged her off of him,” the anonymous woman said. While the angry driver was being taken into custody, she had a few curse words for the officers.

The 50-year-old woman driving the car was reportedly upset over not receiving a quote, but the full story remains unknown. “It appears to be unprovoked, but it’s definitely deliberate and intentional," Southfield Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley said. "The victim has been taken to the local hospital. He’s listed in stable condition.”

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.