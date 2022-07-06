Woman 'Deliberately' Hits Michigan Landscaper With Car Over Quote Dispute

A Southfield landscaper has been hospitalized after being hit by a car and pinned against a home Tuesday (July 5), according to Click On Detroit.

Three workers from Jasman Landscaping were weed whacking at a home on Hilton Street near 10 Mile Road in Southfield when a Volvo began speeding toward them. After apparently calling the landscapers racist, the woman driving struck a 32-year-old man with her vehicle and pinned him against the brick wall of a nearby home. “She chased him down with a car, went up the driveway, ran after him with the car, and pinned him against the house and a car,” an anonymous woman said.

However, she didn't stop there. “She crawled out (of the car) and started pulling his hair, and then the cops came and dragged her off of him,” the anonymous woman said. While the angry driver was being taken into custody, she had a few curse words for the officers.

The 50-year-old woman driving the car was reportedly upset over not receiving a quote, but the full story remains unknown. “It appears to be unprovoked, but it’s definitely deliberate and intentional," Southfield Deputy Chief Aaron Huguley said. "The victim has been taken to the local hospital. He’s listed in stable condition.”