Bring Me The Horizon Reveals 'We're A Room Full Of Strangers' In New Single

Bring Me The Horizon dropped their newest single "sTraNgeRs," and the accompanying music video, that reflects the loneliness and isolation many have felt over the last few years.

The single, which they officially announced last month, is their first taste of new music since the band's 2019 album Amo and the Post Human EP soundtrack released in 2020. Frontman Oli Sykes recently explained the meaning behind the song and what inspired the lyrics, per Kerrang.

"The song came out of a long writing trip to LA, and as soon as the lyric 'we're just a room full of strangers' came it took on such a deeper double meaning — how it would feel to be performing it live as that's what it is... all strangers connecting on this mad level... and that it was like rehab."

He continued, "Coming out of lockdown and the pandemic, everyone is recovering from something and I'm so aware that so many people struggle daily with differing traumas, and just wanted to stress that they're not in this alone... and we're a community here to help each other."

The music video, which is filled with body horror visuals, highlights the isolation that many people feel fighting their inner demons alone. As each figure deals with their own struggle, the lyrics cry out, "We're just a room full of strangers/ Looking for something to save us/ Alone together/ We're dying to live and we're living to die."

Check out the video for "sTraNgeRs" below.