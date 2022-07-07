Former Alabama Player's Championship Rings Are Being Sold By 'Pawn Stars'

Former Alabama and current Texas running back Keilan Robinson sold his championship rings from the 2020 season to Gold & Silver Pawn Shop, the home of the television show Pawn Stars, according to ESPN.

The pawn shop has listed the collection for purchase at $60,000, which includes the SEC, Rose Bowl and College Football Playoff championship rings, which have Robinson's name and number inscribed.

A clip from Pawn Stars shows that the rings were brought in by a person named 'Jon,' who claimed they were gifted by his uncle, however, it's unclear how the relatives came into possession of the running back's rings.

The NCAA initially allowed athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness beginning on July 1, 2021.

Robinson, a four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 15 running back, No. 2 player from Washington, D.C. and the No. 244 overall prospect for the 2019 national recruiting cycle and recorded 254 rushing yards and two touchdowns as a freshman.

The junior running back redshirted at Alabama by outing out due to COVID-19 and transferred to Texas prior to last season.

Robinson recorded 322 yards and three touchdowns, as well as seven receptions for 57 yards during his first season at Texas.

Alabama went undefeated during the 2020 college football season, which included defeating Florida, 52-46, in the SEC Championship Game; Notre Dame, 31-14, in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff Semifinal; and Ohio State, 52-24, in the College Football National Championship Game.