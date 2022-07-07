Gunna Will Remain Behind Bars Until 2023 After Bond Was Denied

“The prosecution again produced no evidence at all; instead, it chose to rely on vague and non-specific allegations and speculation through the statements of the prosecutor alone,” Gunna’s co-lead counsel Steve Sadow told Billboard. “Gunna deserves better from our justice system.”



Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, has been in jail since he turned himself into police back in May. He was apprehended after arrest warrants were issued to him, Young Thug and other YSL members in regards to a 56-count indictment that was filed by Fulton County District Attorney's Office. He previously tried to receive bond and even listed both of his parents' properties as collateral. Unfortunately, he was not successful.



Kitchens stands accused of "racketeering activity, and an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy," which qualifies him for felony "participation in criminal street gang activity." According to Alive11, he's been charged with theft by receiving stolen property (a gun), possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of hydrocodone with intent to distribute and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Since he spent his birthday in jail, Kitchens issued an open letter to all of his supporters and detailed how he's been doing since he's been living behind bars. He also maintained his innocence and aimed to clear his name however possible.



"I used my art form, my gift from God, to change my circumstance," he wrote in the letter. "I worked, I honed my craft, I worked, I empowered Black Women in my industry, I worked, I lived in the recording studio, I worked, I lived on the road, I worked. I worked every day to show God how grateful I am for my gift, for my art, for my life and to be able to provide for my loved ones. For now, I don't have my freedom. But I am innocent. I am being falsely accused and will never stop fighting to clear my name!"



Gunna will remain in jail until at least January 2023.

