J-Hope Unveils Tracklist For His First Solo Album 'Jack In The Box'
By Yashira C.
July 7, 2022
J-Hope has finally revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated upcoming album Jack In The Box.
The BTS member shared a clip on social media on Thursday (July 7) showing off the tracklist with eye-catching graphics. The album features 10 songs and is set for a July 15 release date. Earlier this month, J-Hope released the music video for the lead single "More." According to a statement from Big Hit, the album “represents [J-Hope’s] aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” They added that “diverse content to show J-Hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced.”
Watch the clip and see the full tracklist below:
01. ‘Intro’
02. ‘Pandora’s Box’
03. ‘More’
04. ‘Stop’
05. ‘= (Equal Sign)’
06. ‘Music Box: Reflection’
07. ‘What if…’
08. ‘Safety Zone’
09. ‘Future’
10. ‘Arson’
BTS recently announced that they would be taking a hiatus to focus on solo projects, which was later cleared up by their label as being a "break" and not a hiatus. J-Hope was the first member of the group to announce a solo project. A statement from the group's reps said that J-Hope will mark "the beginning of his upcoming solo album" and that the group "will allow themselves to express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists.” It's an exciting time for the singer, who will also be headlining Chicago's Lollapalooza this year.