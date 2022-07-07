J-Hope Unveils Tracklist For His First Solo Album 'Jack In The Box'

J-Hope has finally revealed the tracklist for his highly anticipated upcoming album Jack In The Box.

The BTS member shared a clip on social media on Thursday (July 7) showing off the tracklist with eye-catching graphics. The album features 10 songs and is set for a July 15 release date. Earlier this month, J-Hope released the music video for the lead single "More." According to a statement from Big Hit, the album “represents [J-Hope’s] aspirations to break the mold and grow further.” They added that “diverse content to show J-Hope’s creative identity as an artist will be introduced.”

Watch the clip and see the full tracklist below: