Latest On Sasha Banks, Naomi's WWE Statuses
By Jason Hall
July 7, 2022
Sasha Banks and Naomi were reportedly removed from WWE's internal roster "over the last 24 hours," PWInsider.com reported Thursday (July 7) morning.
The website noted that "there has been no official indication they have been released," however, added that Banks "may be doing some signings outside of WWE this fall."
The report comes nearly two months after the then-Women's Tag Team champions left during the live broadcast of RAW prior to their scheduled main event match and were suspended by WWE days later.
On June 16, Andrew Zarian, host of Wrestling Observer's Mat Men podcast, said, “I cannot confirm she’s been released. But, I did hear late last week that her attorneys were working on getting this done.”
Zarian's update came hours after Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri tweeted that he was "hearing Sasha Banks has been released" on June 15.
Sasha Banks' lawyers reportedly working on her WWE release https://t.co/NYmqRiKHvr pic.twitter.com/CRFqjHWz5S— Wrestling Observer (@WONF4W) June 16, 2022
I'm hearing Sasha Banks has been released. I don't know if it's he requested it or if it was on WWE's end— Raj Giri (@TheRajGiri) June 16, 2022
Prior to their suspension, Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported WWE wasn't expected to Banks and Naomi in fear of them both signing with AEW, the company's top competitor.
Banks and Naomi won the women's tag-team during Night Two of WrestleMania 38 last month, which is Banks' third reign, having previously served as an inaugural champion in February 2019 and again in May 2020, both alongside Bayley.
The 30-year-old has consistently been one of WWE's top female stars since debuting on its main roster in 2015, having won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships a combined six times, as well as headlining Night One WrestleMania 37 with Bianca Belair, becoming the first Black women to jointly headline WWE's biggest annual event in history.