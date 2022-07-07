Latest On Sasha Banks, Naomi's WWE Statuses

Sasha Banks and Naomi were reportedly removed from WWE's internal roster "over the last 24 hours," PWInsider.com reported Thursday (July 7) morning.

The website noted that "there has been no official indication they have been released," however, added that Banks "may be doing some signings outside of WWE this fall."

The report comes nearly two months after the then-Women's Tag Team champions left during the live broadcast of RAW prior to their scheduled main event match and were suspended by WWE days later.

On June 16, Andrew Zarian, host of Wrestling Observer's Mat Men podcast, said, “I cannot confirm she’s been released. But, I did hear late last week that her attorneys were working on getting this done.”

Zarian's update came hours after Wrestling Inc's Raj Giri tweeted that he was "hearing Sasha Banks has been released" on June 15.