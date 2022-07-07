NBA Guard Devonte' Graham Arrested

New Orleans Pelicans point guard Devonte' Graham was arrested in his hometown of Raleigh, North Carolina for driving while intoxicated, according to Wake County arrest records.

Graham, 27, was arrested and charged at around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday (July 7), the News & Observer reports.

Additional details regarding Graham's arrest have not been made available as of Thursday afternoon.

The Pelicans acquired Graham in a sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets last offseason.

The Raleigh native averaged 11.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game during the 2021-22 NBA regular season, as well as 4.0 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists during New Orleans' six playoff games.

Graham was selected by the Hornets at No. 34 overall in the second-round of the 2018 NBA Draft and spent three seasons with the franchise prior to the trade last offseason.

The 27-year-old played for Broughton High School in Raleigh before transferring to Brewster Academy in New Hampshire during one prep year.

Graham spent all four of his collegiate seasons at the Kansas University, where he was a consensus first-team All-American, Big 12 Player of the Year and a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2018; a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2017; and a Big 12 All-Defensive Team selection and Big 12 Tournament MVP in 2016.