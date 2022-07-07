Texas Couple Gets Generous Surprise From Shaquille O'Neal At Best Buy

Dallas' newest famous resident is giving back to the community in a big way.

WFAA reported that Shaquille O'Neal was seen talking with a Texas couple in a local Best Buy store. That's when Shaq generously gave the couple the money to buy the new washing machine that they were planning to buy. And as if that were not enough, he threw in a 70-inch television just as an added bonus.

The whole thing was caught on camera and shared on HotFreestyle's Instagram page. HotFreestyle wrote, "Giving back is part of Shaq’s daily routine. ❤️"

One user commented on the post, writing, "Shaq bought my uncle a piano in guitar center. 🤯🤯🤯"

Check out the generous encounter below: