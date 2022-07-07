Texas Man Sees 'Craziest' Catch Ever At Port Aransas Pier

A Houston man saw the craziest catch from a Texas pier. My San Antonio reported that Christopher Smith snapped a picture of a shark, either a bull or tiger shark, being caught from the Port Aransas Fishing Pier.

The big catch happened on Wednesday, July 6th. Smith said, "That was the craziest thing I've ever seen on a fishing pier. I could not believe my eyes."

Smith said that he was concerned the fishermen wouldn't be able to safely release the shark back into the water. He said that it ended up being harvested and the meat was shared among the people who helped bring the shark up out of the water.

A photo of the shark was posted on social media and got tons of mixed reactions from people who couldn't believe it was real. One user commented, "Someone took 'Shark Week' literal." Another wrote, "There are tools we use on piers to hoist such fish up, leader grabber and rope do wonders."

Texas anglers are allowed to catch one shark per day. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, there is a two-shark possession limit.

Check out the "crazy" catch below: