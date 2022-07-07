This Is The Best Fishing Spot In Texas

By Ginny Reese

July 7, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

From streams and ponds to big lakes and rivers, there are plenty of fishing spots all across the state. Most of them are great for catching tons of fish, but some are better than others.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best fishing spots in each state. The website states, "Here are the choicest fishing spots in every state, determined by consulting online rankings, recommendations from pros, and reviews from visitors."

According to the list, the best fishing spot in Texas is Aguilla Lake. Cheapism explains:

"Anglers who cast a line at Aquilla Lake have an advantage. Submerged at strategic locations throughout the water are human-made fish attractors and fish-hiding structures. Teeming with fish just waiting to be caught, these hideouts include "crappie condos" made of bamboo. Anglers can use GPS to find them."

Click here to check out the full list of the best fishing spots in each state.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.