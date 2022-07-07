Texas Wheel Thieves Are Back, Leaving Cars On Blocks

The wheel thieves are back at it again, leaving cars on blocks in Frisco.

WFAA reported that Alan Castro was excited for his brand new car, a 2022 Toyota Corolla. Recently, the thieves targeted his wheels.

Castro said, "It happened again. The first time it was on cinder blocks, and the second time it was on jacks." He first found his wheels stolen in December of 2021. He found it that way again on July 1st of this year.

The Frisco Police Department confirmed that they are investigating six cases of stolen wheels, the latest being on Toyota Corollas.

"They can get a set of wheels and tires off a vehicle in five to 10 minutes with the right equipment," said Shawn Massoudi, with A-1 Rylie Auto Parts in South Dallas. "They only want to get paid in cash. They're selling a Corolla wheel worth $120 for $20, these are all those tells."

Castro said that the timing of both thefts coincided with the time frame that his vehicle was sent to a service shop in Plano. Another person reached out to him and said that their car was also targeted after returning from the Plano service shop.

Castro said, "It sucks when you're working hard to get something better for you, and all of sudden someone comes and takes it."