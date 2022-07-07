This Is Missouri’s Most Popular Milkshake Flavor

Did you know the modern milkshake was created in 1922 by an employee at a Chicago Walgreens? Since its inception, the milkshake has become one of the most popular sweet treats in the United States. That might be due to the fact they're so versatile. You can choose from banana, chocolate, Oreo — Even pineapple, if that's your thing. Despite all the options, many states stick to one flavor that they consider superior to all the rest.

RTA Outdoor Living compiled a list of the most popular milkshakes in every state. Here's what they had to say about pulling together the data:

At RTA Outdoor Living, we love milkshakes and wanted to figure out what the most popular milkshake flavors are across America. To do this, we investigated Google Trends data over the past 12 months for the most popular milkshake flavors in order to determine the top flavor in every U.S. state. We did this research for you, so when you have your next outdoor gathering you know what milkshake will bring everyone to your yard.

So, what's Missouri's favorite milkshake flavor? Chocolate. And they're not alone. As it turns out, a total of eight states claim chocolate as their favorite milkshake flavor.