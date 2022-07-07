This Is The Best Fishing Spot In Arizona

From streams and ponds to big lakes and rivers, there are plenty of fishing spots all across the state. Most of them are great for catching tons of fish, but some are better than others.

Cheapism compiled a list of the best fishing spots in each state. The website states, "Here are the choicest fishing spots in every state, determined by consulting online rankings, recommendations from pros, and reviews from visitors."

According to the list, the best fishing spot in Arizona is the Verde River. Cheapism explains:

"The warm, muddy waters of the Verde River are so tight and thin that it's hard to even classify it as a river — but its reputation for massive bass and trout speaks for itself. Pick a spot south of the reservoirs to encounter the giants coming in from the Salt River."

