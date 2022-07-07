This Is The Best Lake In Ohio

By Logan DeLoye

July 7, 2022

Reflections on the lake
Photo: Getty Images

Ohio has many lakes scattered throughout the state but only one can be the best. If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in your state is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.

According to Cheapism, the best lake in all of Ohio is Lake Erie located throughout the northern part of the state. Lake Erie offers an abundance of fishing opportunities as well as recreational water activities. Some restaurants on shore are able to be accessed by boat.

Here is what Cheapism had to say about the best lake in all of Ohio:

"There's no shortage of things to do on Lake Erie, one of the five Great Lakes. Indulge in the usual recreational suspects, try parasailing, or an airboat. Nearly 7 million vacationers come to Lake Erie each year."

For more information on the best lake in each state visit HERE.

