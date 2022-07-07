Twitter Roasts Aaron Rodgers' Unique First Tattoo

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got his first tattoo and social media users couldn't resist trolling the now viral photo.

Rodgers posted multiple images of the tattoo, which he said was designed by his friend, Hungarian artist Balazs Bercsenyi and has "a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece," which he said he planned to further elaborate on "one day."

The tattoo features two lions, an eye, a sun setting over the ocean, astrological elements and around 44 dots, which several sports media websites -- including CBS Sports and SBNation -- have attempted to decode, while numerous Twitter users have attempted to troll.