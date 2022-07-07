YNW Melly Will Not Face Death Penalty Ahead Of Double-Murder Trial

"Death penalty has officially been removed from @ynwmelly case. Thank you Jesus #FreeMelly2022," she wrote in the post. "I’m literally crying real tears you coming home son @ynwmelly."



The decision comes three years after the State of Florida first announced its intentions to seek the death penalty after Demons, and his friend Cortlen "YNW Bortlen" Henry, were accused of killing their two friends, Anthony "YNW Sakchaser" Williams and Christopher "YNW Juvy" Thomas Jr., back in October 2018. Police are convinced that Demons allegedly pulled the trigger while inside a vehicle and killed both Williams and Thomas. They also believe Demons colluded with Henry to cover up the murder after Henry reportedly dropped off both bodies at a local hospital and claimed it was a drive-by shooting. Demons and Henry were arrested at the top of 2019 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.



Demons has remained in jail since his arrest while Henry was released on bond in 2020 but was arrested again in 2021 for violating his probation. The "Murder On My Mind" rapper pled not guilty three months after he was arrested and has been waiting for his trial ever since.



Meek Mill, Boosie Badazz and others recently offered their support for the young rapper ahead of his trial. His trial date was supposed to start earlier this year but has been pushed back several times without a confirmed start date. Both sides are still arguing about admissible evidence and the jury has not been selected yet so the trial start date has yet to be determined. YNW Melly faces life in prison if he's convicted.

