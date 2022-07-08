Dua Lipa Hung Out With This 'Euphoria' Star & The Photos Are Stunning
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 8, 2022
Dua Lipa gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her time at Paris Couture Fashion Week. Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 8th, the pop star posted a series of photos that revealed she spent some time hanging out with Euphoria star Alexa Demie.
The first photo shows Dua in all black and a stunning necklace posing next to Demie and model Emily Ratajkowski, who are also wearing all black. The photo dump came with the simple caption, "Paris is forever," followed by a black heart emoji. Another photo featuring Demie was posted to her Instagram Stories that also featured Ratajkowski and Dua's sister Rina Lipa with the caption "Gorgeous gorgeous girls." Alexa shared Dua's post to her own Instagram Stories, and while she didn't walk the runway with Dua, she was in attendance along with other celebrities like Kris Jenner, Offset, and Tracee Ellis Ross.
When she wasn't hanging out with her sis and her famous friends, Dua was busy surprising Couture Fashion Week attendees by walking the runway for Balenciaga's 51st Haute Couture Show. The singer was joined by other celebrities including Nicole Kidman, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Bella Hadid, the legendary Naomi Campbell, and Kim Kardashian. "An honour and a dream to be a part of your beautiful show," Dua wrote on Instagram tagging Balenciaga and their current creative director Demna Gvasalia.