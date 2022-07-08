Dua Lipa Hung Out With This 'Euphoria' Star & The Photos Are Stunning

Dua Lipa gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at her time at Paris Couture Fashion Week. Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 8th, the pop star posted a series of photos that revealed she spent some time hanging out with Euphoria star Alexa Demie.

The first photo shows Dua in all black and a stunning necklace posing next to Demie and model Emily Ratajkowski, who are also wearing all black. The photo dump came with the simple caption, "Paris is forever," followed by a black heart emoji. Another photo featuring Demie was posted to her Instagram Stories that also featured Ratajkowski and Dua's sister Rina Lipa with the caption "Gorgeous gorgeous girls." Alexa shared Dua's post to her own Instagram Stories, and while she didn't walk the runway with Dua, she was in attendance along with other celebrities like Kris Jenner, Offset, and Tracee Ellis Ross.