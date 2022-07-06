Kim Kardashian Makes Surprise Runway Appearance For Paris Couture Week

Kardashian was also joined by other big names to surprise the audience looking to see the house's latest couture collection. "The group was eclectic, a little bit unexpected, unbelievably glam, and as always, purely Balenciaga," wrote Vogue. The other celebrities walking the runway included Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Bella Hadid, and the legendary Naomi Campbell.

This isn't the first time Kim has worked with Balenciaga. Earlier this year, she was their campaign star. The specifically all-black looks campaign featured photos of Kim wearing sleek looks in her Calabasas home in February. According to Yahoo News, this is also the first time the Kardashian has returned to Paris since being held at gunpoint in a robbery back in 2016. Before walking the runway, Kim was spotted with her daughter who made headlines for wearing one of her father Kanye West's jackets, specifically one of his coveted vintage jackets.

To see Kim, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa, and the other celebrity runway appearances at Balenciaga's show, check out the video below.