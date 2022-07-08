James Harden Takes Significant Pay Cut To Stay With Sixers: Report

James Harden has reportedly agreed to a significant paycut in order to stay with the Philadelphia 76ers and provide the team with more cap space.

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports Harden "is Harden is taking a $15 million paycut for next season that allowed Philadelphia to elevate roster — with sole focus on a championship run in 2023," according to sources with knowlege of the deal.

Harden opted out of a $47 million player option last month and will now sign a new two-year deal with a player option next offseason, according to Charania.

On June 29, Charania reported Harden planned to decline his option, but intended to re-sign with the Sixers as part of a less expensive deal to allow the franchise to have more "financial flexibility to bolster the roster."