Kylie Jenner Slams TikToker Claiming He Heard Her Kids Crying In Home

The star also addressed her followers who had not seen the original video from user Pablo Tamayo. “if you don’t know what i’m talking about, just carry on.” The comments came one day after Tamayo claimed to have been let onto Jenner's property to deliver a pack of pepperoni from Erewhon Market. He said he "looked inside" the home while leaving the food at the door after being taken through a gate and "through this little pathway with, like, a river beneath it." He continued in the video filmed in his car, "I see all these assistants, all these maids and s–t. I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream," Tamayo said in reference to Jenner's 4-year-old daughter and 5-month-old son.