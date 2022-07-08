Kylie Jenner Slams TikToker Claiming He Heard Her Kids Crying In Home
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 8, 2022
Kylie Jenner is clapping back at a TikToker who claims to have heard her son screaming while delivering an Instacart order. Jenner took to the comments on a recent TikTok to address the claims. "no one comes through the gate!" she wrote in a now-deleted comment, according to Page Six. In a second comment, she continued, "the lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry. i did not order this myself. ! he WAS tipped through the app. lied too about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??”
@kyliejenner
i’m convinced you either loooooove mayo or absolutely hate it♬ original sound - Kylie Jenner
The star also addressed her followers who had not seen the original video from user Pablo Tamayo. “if you don’t know what i’m talking about, just carry on.” The comments came one day after Tamayo claimed to have been let onto Jenner's property to deliver a pack of pepperoni from Erewhon Market. He said he "looked inside" the home while leaving the food at the door after being taken through a gate and "through this little pathway with, like, a river beneath it." He continued in the video filmed in his car, "I see all these assistants, all these maids and s–t. I didn’t see Kylie, I didn’t see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream," Tamayo said in reference to Jenner's 4-year-old daughter and 5-month-old son.
@thisisntpablo
I CANNOT MAKE THIS SHIT UP i just delivered to Kylie Jenner😭😭♬ original sound - Pablo Tamayo