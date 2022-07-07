Kylie Jenner & Stormi React To Their Viral TikTok Sound

Fans took to the comments to talk about how adorable the moment was and how excited they were that Kylie finally acknowledge the sound. "She finally used the sound!" one fan commented. "Omg she grew up so fast," another fan pointed out. "The cutest kid I've ever seen."

Kylie kept the Stormi content coming with another adorable TikTok featuring the two of them in the car. "What's better than one cover girl?" Kylie starts before moving the camera out to include Stormi. "Two cover girls," they lip-sync in unison.

Not only is Stormi a TikTok star, but she has also been honing her barista skills. Last month, Kylie revealed that her daughter loves to make her a cup of coffee in the morning. "Loves to make me coffee," Jenner wrote in the Instagram Stories video that shows Stormi pressing a few buttons to brew the coffee.