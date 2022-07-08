Lloyd Banks Reveals Full Tracklist For His Upcoming Album

Lloyd Banks is coming through with a solid lineup for his upcoming album. The former G-Unit rapper not only dropped his latest single, but he also gave fans the rundown for COTI 2.



On Friday, July 8, Lloyd Banks dropped off his new song "Fell In Love." The Fortknoxx-produced banger is a slightly more upbeat record than what fans are used to from the New York native. Banks comes through with lighthearted bars on the song that will keep all the summer BBQ's lit. After dropping his new single, he shared the official tracklist for his forthcoming album, The Course Of The Inevitable 2.