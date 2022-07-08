Nick Jonas' Daughter Is Doing 'Amazing' After Spending 100 Days In NICU
By Sarah Tate
July 8, 2022
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 6-month-old daughter, Malti, is doing well after spending the first 100 days of her life in the NICU.
The "Jealous" singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday (July 7) about how his "amazing" daughter is doing months after being released from the hospital, saying that "all is good" as he and his wife, Chopra, adjust to being a family of three.
"It is certainly life changing," he said. "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."
Also on Thursday, Chopra shared a new photo on Instagram of her posing with her daughter next to friend Tamanna Dutt and her child, per People. Following suit to other pics she's posted of her daughter, the little one's face is covered by a white heart emoji.
"22 years and counting.. and now with our babies.." she captioned the nature pic.
Jonas and Chopra, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January 2022 via surrogate, making the surprise announcement in matching posts on Instagram. They didn't share any additional details at the time, only asking for privacy so they could focus on being a family. In May, they shared the first photo of their daughter while revealing that she was finally home after spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit after her birth.
"After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," the post reads, in part. "Every family's journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is."