Nick Jonas' Daughter Is Doing 'Amazing' After Spending 100 Days In NICU

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' 6-month-old daughter, Malti, is doing well after spending the first 100 days of her life in the NICU.

The "Jealous" singer spoke to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday (July 7) about how his "amazing" daughter is doing months after being released from the hospital, saying that "all is good" as he and his wife, Chopra, adjust to being a family of three.

"It is certainly life changing," he said. "[Malti] is amazing. It brings me a lot of joy."

Also on Thursday, Chopra shared a new photo on Instagram of her posing with her daughter next to friend Tamanna Dutt and her child, per People. Following suit to other pics she's posted of her daughter, the little one's face is covered by a white heart emoji.

"22 years and counting.. and now with our babies.." she captioned the nature pic.