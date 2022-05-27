Nick Jonas Says Daughter Malti 'Changed Everything'

Having a baby changes your life, which is something that Nick Jonas knows very well now after welcoming his first child with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas earlier this year.

The "Chains" singer and Quantico actress surprised the world when they announced they had welcomed a daughter via surrogate in January. In a sweet Mother's Day post, the couple shared that their newborn, Malti Marie, had spent over 100 days in the NICU but was finally home.

Previously calling life with his daughter "beautiful," Jonas spoke with Entertainment Tonight to explain that becoming a father "has changed everything! For the better, of course!"

The crooner also shared what kind of music he and Chopra play for their little one. While the actress prefers to put on some music, Jonas tends to use his own voice to sing for his daughter.

"I sing to her. You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it's beautiful," he said. "I'm singing just a lot of you know old classics. My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that's on the iPod or whatever, but I sing."

With so many children in the family, between Kevin Jonas' two daughters and Joe Jonas' soon-to-be brood of two, each Jonas Brother gets plenty of time to play the role of uncle. However, the "Jealous" singer recently revealed which of his brothers is considered the "favorite," and the reasoning makes sense.