Porno For Pyros Plays First Show With Original Lineup In More Than 25 Years

By Katrina Nattress

July 8, 2022

Porno For Pyros 2022
Photo: Nathan Zucker

In May, Porno For Pyros played at the Welcome to Rockville festival in place of Perry Farrell's other band Jane's Addiction after Dave Navarro got struck with COVID. It was the band's first show in 26 years; however, founding drummer Stephen Perkins wasn't able to play due to a health concern.

On Thursday (July 7), the original lineup played together for the first time in more than 25 years during a show at The Belasco in Los Angeles as part of Perry and his wife Etty Lau Farrell’s “Heaven After Dark” series. 

This setlist differed from Welcome to Rockville, where the band played a handful of Jane's Addiction covers. They still played the Jane's rarity "1%" (where they were joined by former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Gilby Clarke), but the rest of the songs came from Porno For Pyros' 1993 self-titled album and 1996's God's Good Urge (their last album...for now).

The band plans to play one more reunion club show later this month in Chicago before hitting the Lollapalooza stage. See fan-shot footage from their LA show and check out the setlist below.

Porno For Pyros 7/7/22 Setlist

Porno for Pyros

Sadness

Meija

Cursed Female

Cursed Male

Wishing Well

Pets

Porpoise Head

1% (Jane’s Addiction cover with Gilby Clarke)

Bad Shit

Good God’s://Urge!

Tahitian Moon

For You

