Porno For Pyros Announces More Reunion Shows: See The Dates

When Porno For Pyros played their first show in 26 years at the Welcome to Rockville last month, it was a one-off. Jane's Addiction was supposed to play the festival but frontman Perry Farrell announced that his post-Jane's project would play in their place because guitarist Dave Navarro was still dealing with a "long bout of COVID."

Clearly that gig went well because Porno For Pyros are now playing two more shows. On July 7, the band plans to play The Belasco in Los Angeles as part of Perry and his wife Etty Lau Farrell’s “Heaven After Dark” series. On July 30, they'll play a show at the Metro in Chicago, which will be part of the Lollapalooza “Aftershows” series.

As for Jane's Addiction, they're gearing up to tour with Smashing Pumpkins this fall. See a full list of those tour dates below.

Smashing Pumpkins & Jane's Addiction Spirits on Fire tour dates

10/02 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX**

10/03 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX**

10/05 - Moody Center - Austin, TX**

10/07 - Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL**

10/08 - Hard Rock Casino - Hollywood, FL**

10/10 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN**

10/11 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA**

10/13 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT**

10/14 - UBS Arena - Belmont Park, NY**

10/16 - TD Garden - Boston, MA**

10/18 - Capital One Arena - Washington, DC**

10/19 - Madison Square Garden - New York City, NY**

10/21 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA**

10/22 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*^

10/24 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON**

10/26 - Bell Center - Montreal, QC**

10/27 - Centre Videotron - Quebec City, QC**

10/29 - Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse - Cleveland, OH*^

10/30 - Fiserv Forum - Milwaukee, WI**

11/01 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO**

11/02 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI**

11/04 - Xcel Energy Center - St. Paul, MN**

11/05 - United Center - Chicago, IL**

11/07 - Ball Arena - Denver, CO**

11/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA**

11/11 - Rogers Arena - Vancouver, BC**

11/12 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA**

11/13 - Moda Center - Portland, OR**

11/15 - Chase Center - San Francisco, CA**

11/16 - Honda Center - Anaheim, CA**

11/18 - Footprint Center - Phoenix, AZ**

11/19 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA**

** with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Poppy

*^ with guests Jane’s Addiction + opener Meg Myers