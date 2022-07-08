Rare Corpse Flower Will Bloom Soon In San Antonio

A rare corpse flower at the San Antonio Zoo is expected to bloom soon. KSAT reported that the smelly flower is so rare that there are less than around 1,000 of them still left in the wild.

This will be the first time that the rare flower has ever bloomed at the zoo. Tim Morrow, President and CEO of the San Antonio zoo said:

"Get your nostrils ready. Our team estimates the plant could bloom in the next 10 days. This is a rather rare occurrence and a very exciting moment for our community and conservation."

According to zoo officials, the corpse flower bloom can last anywhere from one to four days.

The flowers can grow to be u to eight feet tall, and they generate their own heat. The heat generation allows them the smell of the slower to travel even further. Zoo officials said that the stench is "reminiscent of a decaying corpse," which is how it received its name.

The corpse flower is native to the rainforests of Sumatra and Indonesia. It can take more than 10 years for the flowers to bloom for the first time.