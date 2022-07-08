Surveillance Footage Shows Man 'Violently Attack' Woman In Georgia Store

A woman was "violently attacked" inside of a Georgia Walmart this afternoon, and there were no security personnel around to stop the altercation from taking place. According to WSB-TV, the man and woman involved were both customers. Surveillance footage of the incident was captured inside of the Clayton County Walmart. The footage is being used to identify the suspect that attacked the woman.

Naterra Graham was the unfortunate subject of the attackers aggression. She told WSB-TV that the attack was so scarring that it was almost a blur. She did not remember most of it, but what she does remember is that it was "brutal".

“I remember being snatched by my hair and punched in my face multiple times,” she explained to WSB-TV.

Local police chief Michael Gaddis was able to confirm the woman’s words, as the footage detailed the entire incident just as she described it. The video shows the man pushing Graham. After she pushes him back, he starts violently hitting her in the face and pulling on her hair.

WSB-TV noted that the woman was performing a good deed right before she was attacked. In fact, this act may have led to the attack. Police continue to investigate the incident.